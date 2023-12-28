2023 has been a monumental year for India's tech and science sectors. This year, the science and tech sectors have achieved remarkable milestones, giving India global attention and recognition. From launching Chandrayaan-3 to participating in the AI revolution and collaborating with international companies, India has made all possible advancements in science and technology in 2023.

Last year, India was 40th among the top innovative economies in Global Innovation Index (GII) 2022. Last year, India created a new start-up and innovation ecosystem, soared to new heights in supercomputing, developed cyber-physical domains such as artificial intelligence and robotics through research and innovation hubs, and much more. Here are some key achievements that have placed India to new heights in 2023. Bengaluru Emerges as ‘Cake Capital’ of India as Residents Placed 8.5 Million Orders On Swiggy in 2023: Report.

India's Achievement in 2023 for Science and Tech Sectors:

Chandrayaan-3 Reached Moon's South Pole:

India successfully launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission in July, aiming for a soft landing on the southernmost point of the Moon and named the landing spot "Shiv Shakti Point". The mission's lander Vikram and rover Pragyan landed 600 kilometres south of the lunar south pole. ISRO also announced its next moon mission, Chandrayaan-4, which is expected to collect samples from the lunar surface for research and study.

India Actively Adopting AI:

During UK AI Safety Summit 2023, India's Minister of State for Electronics and IT gave a speech and showed India's commitment towards AI and its safe use. He also shed light on the country's accelerating and expanding digital economy. In December, India hosted the Global AI Summit 2023 (GPAI) in New Delhi. PM Modi inaugurated the summit and said India is looking to take "a giant leap in AI to empower its citizens."

Achievements in the Smartphone Segment:

Tata became the first Indian company to manufacture Apple's iPhone after acquiring Wistron in October and plans to build a second assembly plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The new plant will have 20 assembly lines and employ nearly 50,000 people in the next two years. Amid the news, iQOO 12 becomes India's first smartphone to launch with AI-powered Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for India's growing smartphone market fueled by technological innovation. NASA Shares ‘Saucy Story of Two Rogue Tomatoes’ Lost in Space by Astronaut Frank Rubio 8 Months Ago (Watch Video).

UPI-Dominated Digital Payment Worldwide:

India's UPI payment system became the world's most significant real-time payment system, recording the highest transactions globally. According to a report from Business Standard, UPI recorded 3.65 billion transactions worth 6.54 trillion in September. This remarkable achievement shows India's commitment to rapid growth, innovation, and technological advancement to boost its economy on a global scale.

