Agartala, December 28: Tripura BJP MLA Surajit Datta passed away at a Kolkata hospital on Wednesday night after a prolonged illness, according to officials. Dutta (70) is survived by wife and daughter. The Ramnagar MLA, who had been suffering from multiple diseases, was admitted to an Agartala hospital on Tuesday due to breathlessness.

He was then transferred to Kolkata for better treatment, but died during the process. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed his sorrow in a Facebook post, saying, "I am saddened and pained by the death of senior politician and sitting BJP MLA Surajit Dutta during treatment in a hospital outside the state."

Saha added, "His death is an irreplaceable loss for the state. May his soul rest in eternal peace. My deepest sympathies go out to the grieving family. Om Shanti." As a sign of respect, the Tripura government announced a one-day state mourning on Thursday. Dutta first contested the Ramnagar Assembly seat in 1988 and won, becoming a minister in the Sudhir Ranjan Majumder-led Congress-TUJS government.

Known for his strong opposition to the Left, he served as the state president of the Congress before switching to the Trinamool Congress and then the BJP just before the 2018 Assembly elections. With Dutta's passing, the BJP's representation in the 60-member Assembly has decreased to 32.