New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Two men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly damaging the walls of a mausoleum near CDR Chowk in south Delhi's Chattarpur, police said.

The accused Ranjeet and Kanishk, both in their early 20s, are residents of Basai Darapur in west Delhi, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, "We received a PCR call at 5.40 am at the Mehrauli Police Station that some persons were trying to break the ‘mazhar' (mausoleum) near CDR Chowk, Chattarpur.

"When our Emergency Response Vehicle (EVR) reached the spot, they found that some persons were trying to break the walls of the mazhar near CDR Chowk. The two men identified as Ranjeet and Kanishk were apprehended from the spot," he said.

A senior police officer said in July, a purported video of a woman trying to damage a mazhar in the same area had surfaced online wherein she claimed that it (mazhar) obstructed the traffic movement.

A case was registered against her and she was arrested in connection with the incident.

"During interrogation, the accused duo revealed that they had watched the woman's purported video on social media platform and got influenced. So, they decided to go to CDR Chowk and demolish the mazhar," he said.

The duo has been arrested under relevant IPC sections, police said.

Police said the mazhar has now been covered with tarps and surrounded by temporary road blocks.

