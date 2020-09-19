New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar's mother, Sulochana Subrahmanyam passed away on Saturday.

"Deeply grieved to inform of the passing away today of my mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam. We ask her friends and well-wishers to keep her in their thoughts. Our family is especially grateful to all those who supported her during her illness," the EAM said in a tweet.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max With 6GB RAM & A14 Bionic Chipset Spotted on AnTuTu Ahead of Launch.

Jaishankar also shared a picture of his mother on his Twitter handle.

Several political leaders have condoled Subrahmanyam's demise. (ANI)

Also Read | Earthquake in Meghalaya: Quake of Magnitude 3.8 Hits 80 Km North of Tura.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)