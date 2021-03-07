Ladakh [India], March 7 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Ladakh on Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

NCS in a tweet said that the earthquake occurred at 9:57 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 07-03-2021, 09:57:00 IST, Lat: 34.04 & Long: 79.37, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Ladakh, India," NCS tweeted.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 2.9 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir at 4:40 am. (ANI)

