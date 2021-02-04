Yuksom (Sikkim) [India], February 4 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred near Yuksom in Sikkim on Thursday morning, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the tremors were felt around 10:36 am at a depth of 124 kilometers.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.8, Occurred on 04-02-2021, 10:36:29 IST, Lat: 28.62 & Long: 87.38, Depth: 124 Km, Location: 161km NNW of Yuksom, Sikkim, India," NCS tweeted. (ANI)

