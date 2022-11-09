Lucknow, Nov 9 (PTI) The Election Commission deferred till further orders the issue of notification for the Rampur Sadar assembly bypoll following the Supreme Court's directions, Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said on Wednesday.

The bypoll notification was scheduled to be issued on Thursday. The seat fell vacant following the disqualification of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan after his conviction in a hate speech case.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission not to issue the notification till November 10 and asked a trial court in Rampur to hear and decide on Thursday itself the appeal of Khan seeking a stay on his conviction.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said the bypoll notification can be issued on or after November 11, once the sessions court decides on Khan's plea.

In a press statement, UP Chief Electoral Officer Shukla said in view of the apex court directives, the commission has decided not to issue the notification till further orders.

On October 27, Khan was convicted in the hate speech case and sent to three years in jail by a Rampur court.

The MP-MLA court in Rampur also granted bail to the MLA in the 2019 case.

On October 28, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat had announced the disqualification of Khan from the House.

Earlier, the Election Commission had announced bypoll in the Rampur Sadar seat, along with Mainpuri Lok Sabha and Khatauli assembly constituencies in the state, on December 5.

