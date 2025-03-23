New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) About 40 poll officials from Bhutan underwent a capacity-building training programme with the Election Commission.

The two-week residential capacity development programme on election administration for 40 senior- and mid-level officers from Bhutan concluded in Delhi on Friday.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Central Govt To Merge DA, DR With Basic Pay, Pension? Check Details.

The election commissioner of Bhutan also participated in the programme, the Election Commission (EC) said on Sunday.

The interactive, case-study based training programme covered key aspects of election management, aimed at enhancing electoral management capabilities, sharing international best practices, and fostering stronger institutional cooperation between India and Bhutan, the poll authority said.

Also Read | Zafar Ali Arrested: Sambhal Mosque Committee Chief Held in Connection With November 24 Violence Case (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)