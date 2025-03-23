New Delhi, March 23: The Central government has clarified that there are no plans to merge Dearness Allowance (DA) with basic pay ahead of the 8th Central Pay Commission’s implementation. Responding to a query in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary stated that the government will not merge 50% DA and Dearness Relief (DR) with the basic pay and pensions of refinery employees.

Rajya Sabha MP Javed Khan had asked whether the Centre planned to merge DA with basic pay as an “interim relief” before the formal adoption of the 8th Pay Commission. However, Chaudhary confirmed that while preparations for the commission are underway, there are no discussions on DA merger. 7th Pay Commission DA Hike: How Much Dearness Allowance Increase Can Central Govt Employees Expect? Check Details.

The 8th Pay Commission, once implemented, will benefit over 50 lakh central government employees and pensioners. Although it has been announced, it is yet to be formally set up. Key factors like the fitment ratio are still under consideration before finalizing the pay structure. The current 7th Pay Commission will remain effective until 2026. 7th Pay Commission January DA Hike: Union Cabinet Likely To Approve Lowest Hike in DA, DR in 7 Years for Central Govt Employees and Pensioners; Check Details.

On March 17, the Finance Ministry informed the Rajya Sabha that the terms of reference for the 8th Pay Commission would be determined soon. However, no specific timeline has been provided for its establishment. The commission is expected to bring significant revisions to salaries, ensuring fair compensation in line with inflation and economic conditions. Central employees eagerly await further updates on the pay revision process.

