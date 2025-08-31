New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) has received 2,40,891 claims and objections from electors directly. Of these, the disposal of 38,342 claims and objections by EC comes after seven days. Of the 2,40,891 claims and objections from electors, 2,07,565 have been filed for exclusion, while 33,326 have been filed for inclusion.

The EC received 118 claims and objections in total from the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2025 of the electoral rolls in Bihar.

Of the 118 claims and objections, the CPI (ML) Liberation filed 103 for exclusion of names, while 15 were filed for inclusion.

The process of filing claims and objections will close on September 1.

According to the ECI's daily bulletin on Sunday, political parties have submitted a total of 118 claims and objections regarding the draft electoral roll, all of which are from the CPI(ML) Liberation.

A total of 1,60,813 BLAs appointed by Political parties can collect Claims (Form 6) from the public and Objections (Form 7) from the public and file objections themselves/along with the prescribed declaration. Generic complaints, without prescribed Forms or declaration, are not counted as Claims (Form 6) and Objections (Form 7), the ECI said in a release.

The ECI has received 15,32,438 Form 6+Declaration from new electors on attaining the age of 18 years or above.

According to the rules, claims and objections are to be disposed of by the concerned ERO/AERO, not before the expiry of the seven-day notice period and after verification of eligibility.

As per SIR orders, no name can be deleted from the draft list published on August 1, 2025, without passing a speaking order by the ERO/AERO. After conducting an enquiry and giving a fair and reasonable opportunity, the ECI said.

The Commission added that the list of names not included in the Draft Electoral Roll dated August 1, 2025, disclosing the reasons, is displayed on the websites of DEOs/DMs (district-wise) as well as on the CEO website in searchable mode with EPIC number. Aggrieved persons may submit their claims along with a copy of their Aadhaar Card.

The SIR exercise in Bihar began on June 24. Approximately 65 lakh electors were found to be ineligible and were not included in the draft roll published on August 1. (ANI)

