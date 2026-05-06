India News | ECI Directs Security Officials to Ensure 'zero Tolerance' Toward Post-poll Violence in West Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 6 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a stern directive to the West Bengal Chief Secretary (CS), Director General of Police (DGP), and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to ensure 'zero tolerance' toward any incidents of post-poll violence in the state.

The ECI directive came after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) office in Asansol's Godhuli area was allegedly vandalised on Monday after the BJP recorded a historic win in the assembly elections.

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Unknown miscreants vandalised the TMC office, leaving the premises heavily damaged, with furniture, flags, posters and banners torn down.

This is the second alleged incident of vandalism of the TMC office.

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Earlier in the day, the TMC office in the Dumurjala area of Howrah was allegedly vandalised, escalating the already intense political atmosphere in West Bengal. The incident scene shows broken windows, torn posters, and scattered furniture, with the TMC flag thrown onto the road.

This act of vandalism follows a series of violent incidents between TMC and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters in the state, highlighting the increasing political hostility ahead of the final election results.

Earlier today, tensions also flared in Cooch Behar, where the TMC President of Dinhata Town Block, Bishu Dhar, was allegedly attacked by BJP workers and supporters outside the counting centre.

Amid multiple reports of vandalism of TMC offices, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) must not behave like the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

"The BJP has to remain the BJP; it should not become TMC. People have rejected TMC; that's why, do not behave like TMC. We know that there have been continuous atrocities against you all (local people and BJP workers). But you need to have patience. The police will take action on this. Ravan will always be Ravan. We are the followers of Lord Ram. We should not become Ravan," Majumdar told reporters here. (ANI)

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