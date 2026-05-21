Ashok Kharat Case: ED Arrests Self-Styled Godman ‘Captain’ in Money Laundering Probe Linked to Black Magic Allegations

Mumbai, May 21: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Ashokkumar Eknath Kharat alias 'Captain', a self-proclaimed godman, on May 19 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The PMLA Court, Mumbai, remanded the accused to ED custody for 7 days, till May 26. ED initiated an investigation based on FIR registered at Sarkarwada Police Station, Nashik City, against Ashokkumar Eknath Kharat and others under various Sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.

Subsequently, FIR registered at Shirdi Police Station, Ahilyanagar and Rahata Police Station, Ahilyanagar, were also added to the existing ECIR for conducting investigation under PMLA, 2002, the ED said in a release. Investigation under PMLA, 2002, revealed that Kharat alias "Captain" allegedly operated a systematic extortion racket under the guise of religious and spiritual practices. The accused allegedly portrayed himself as an incarnation of Lord Shiva, claiming possession of supernatural powers and divine knowledge, and created fear of death and black magic amongst victims through staged rituals, deceptive practices, and emotional manipulation. Ashok Kharat Case: Nashik Court Sends Self-Styled Godman to Judicial Custody Till May 9 in Sixth S*xual Exploitation Case.

By adopting such modus operandi, the accused allegedly extorted substantial amounts of money and valuable assets from victims under the guise of "Avatar Pooja", religious remedies, and spiritual guidance. In one such instance, an investigation revealed extortion of approximately Rs. 5.62 Crore from a complainant in the form of expenditure incurred towards the purchase of a luxury Mercedes vehicle, foreign trips, medical treatment in the United States of America, and the development of farmhouse properties at the instance of Ashok Kharat.

Investigation under PMLA further revealed that the Proceeds of Crime obtained through extortion and cheating were allegedly layered and laundered through multiple bank accounts, cooperative credit societies (Pat Sansthas), movable and immovable properties, and proxy accounts opened in the names of various individuals without their knowledge or consent. Investigation further revealed that the accused allegedly operated several benami accounts and fixed deposits through two cooperative credit societies, wherein large amounts of cash were deposited, converted into fixed deposits, and subsequently withdrawn in cash. Investigation also revealed that the accused exercised control over such accounts through the use of his own mobile number and nominee details, and allegedly utilised the Proceeds of Crime for the acquisition of movable and immovable properties. Ashok Kharat, TCS Case and Shubham Khairnar: Why Nashik Is Dominating the Headlines.

Ashokkumar Kharat Held in Money Laundering Case Under ED Probe

ED, Mumbai Zonal Office has arrested Ashokkumar Eknath Kharat alias “Captain”, a self-proclaimed godman, on 19.05.2026 under PMLA, 2002 in a matter related to operating a systematic extortion racket under the guise of religious and spiritual practices. The Hon’ble PMLA Court,… pic.twitter.com/HKh5XwUAPD — ED (@dir_ed) May 21, 2026

Search operations under Section 17 of the PMLA, 2002, were conducted on April 14, 17, 23, May 5 and May 18 at multiple residential and commercial premises, bank lockers, and vehicles connected with the accused and his associates. The search operations resulted in the seizure of cash amounting to Rs. 13.92 Crore, foreign currency amounting to USD 5,500, equivalent to approximately Rs 5.11 Lakh, and gold and silver jewellery valued at approximately Rs 1.12 Crore. Further, bank balances amounting to Rs 2.25 Crore were frozen, and one high-end Mercedes vehicle was freezed. Various incriminating documents, digital devices, and property-related records were also recovered and seized during the search operations. Further investigation is in progress.

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