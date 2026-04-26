A local court in Maharashtra's Nashik on Sunday, April 26, remanded self-styled godman Ashok Kharat to judicial custody until May 9 in connection with the sixth case of s*xual exploitation filed against him. Kharat, who was arrested in March, faces a growing number of allegations involving s*xual assault, financial fraud, and the use of "divine powers" to intimidate victims. Due to security concerns, the Sunday proceedings were conducted via video conferencing rather than an in-person appearance.

Details of the Sixth Case and Allegations Against Ashok Kharat

The most recent case involves a young woman who approached Kharat seeking a solution to personal difficulties. According to police reports, Kharat allegedly exploited the victim and used threats of "divine destruction" against her family to maintain silence. Ashok Kharat Case: Self-Styled Godman Sent to 5-Day Police Custody in Third Rape Case Involving Pregnant Woman.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) noted that Kharat had also taken possession of sensitive personal documents from the victim's family, including their PAN cards and other identification papers, to exert further control. Kharat was initially held in police custody for this case on Friday before being moved to judicial custody today.

SIT Investigation and Farmhouse Evidence

The SIT is currently managing a sprawling investigation into 12 registered cases across the Nashik and Ahilyanagar districts, including eight counts of s*xual exploitation and four counts of cheating. On Monday, April 27, the SIT is expected to seek police custody for a seventh case related to the s*xual harassment of another woman. Recent searches at Kharat's farmhouse in Sinnar taluka have yielded what police describe as "objectionable and suspicious" video evidence. These recordings were reportedly captured by a cook employed at the farmhouse who allegedly ignored Kharat's instructions to disable the CCTV system, thereby documenting his activities.

Expansion of Financial Fraud Charges Against Ashok Kharat

Beyond the exploitation cases, Kharat faces significant financial fraud allegations. A new First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Friday, April 24, involving his former Chartered Accountant (CA), who was once a trustee of the Shivanika Trust managed by Kharat. The CA alleges that Kharat cheated him of INR 8.76 crore between 2018 and 2023. According to the complaint, Kharat convinced the victim that expensive rituals were necessary to prevent the impending death of the victim's parents, using these psychological tactics to extract large sums of money. Ashok Kharat Case: 150 Women Exploited via Spiked Drinks and Hypnosis; Congress Makes Wife-Swapping Allegations.

Legal Background and Next Steps

Ashok Kharat’s arrest on March 18 has triggered a wave of complaints, with a total of 19 cases now reported across various cities in Maharashtra. The SIT continues to review digital evidence and financial records to map the full extent of the alleged multi-year operation. Kharat remains in jail pending his next court appearance as the investigation into the seventh case begins tomorrow.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 07:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).