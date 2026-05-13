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Over the past several months, Nashik has undergone a transformation from a quiet pilgrimage city into a focal point for high-profile criminal investigations. A string of unrelated but significant cases - ranging from the arrest of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat to a systemic harassment scandal at TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) and the recent detention of medical student Shubham Khairnar in connection with the NEET paper leak - has kept the city at the forefront of national news. These incidents have raised pressing questions regarding regulatory oversight, workplace safety, and the integrity of national examinations.

Ashok Kharat S*xual Exploitation Case

The city’s recent streak of headlines began with the unraveling of a multi-layered criminal case involving Ashokkumar Eknath Kharat, a former Merchant Navy officer turned spiritual leader. Known to his followers as "Captain" or an "incarnation of Lord Shiva", Kharat was arrested in March 2026.

Self-Styled Godman Ashok Kharat Held for Exploiting Women (Photo Credits: X/@ss_suryawanshi)

As of May 2026, the case has expanded significantly. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently intervened, seeking a production warrant for Kharat in a money-laundering investigation involving transactions exceeding INR 70 crore. Investigations by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) have uncovered a disturbing pattern of alleged s*xual exploitation, extortion, and the use of "mystical" substances to disorient victims. Authorities have recovered over 100 videos and are scrutinising 60 linked bank accounts. Ashok Kharat Viral Video Row, Amravati S*x Scandal: Epstein Files-Like Cases Rock Maharashtra.

TCS Nashik Case

While the Kharat case dominated local crime reports, a separate controversy emerged within the city’s burgeoning IT sector. The alleged harassment and religious conversion case at the TCS Nashik BPO unit involves serious claims of sexual assault, mental abuse, and coercive religious practices spanning from 2022 to early 2026. According to police investigations and multiple First Information Reports (FIRs), several senior employees and team leaders, including Danish Shaikh, Tausif Akhtar and Raza Memon, are accused of creating a toxic environment where young, vulnerable women were targeted for sexual exploitation and pressured to convert to Islam.

Victims alleged they were forced to follow specific religious customs, such as wearing a burqa or offering namaz, and faced professional retaliation or termination if they resisted. The National Commission for Women (NCW) recently flagged a "complete failure" of internal grievance mechanisms, noting that HR and operations management allegedly protected the accused while silencing complainants.

As of May 2026, nine FIRs have been registered involving charges of rape, stalking, and outraging religious feelings under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). One of the key accused Nida Khan was recently taken into judicial custody after initially absconding. TCS has suspended the accused employees and initiated a high-level internal probe led by its Chief Operating Officer.

Nashik, Maharashtra: In the high-profile TCS sexual harassment and alleged religious conversion case, accused Nida Khan was produced before Nashik Road Court after her police remand ended. The court remanded her to 14-day judicial custody. She was later taken to Nashik Road… pic.twitter.com/fvyKlX8WdW — IANS (@ians_india) May 11, 2026

NEET Paper Leak and Shubham Khairnar

The most recent incident to place Nashik in the spotlight is the arrest of 30-year-old Shubham Khairnar in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak scandal. Khairnar, a medical sciences student, was detained by the Nashik Crime Branch on Tuesday, May 12, following a nationwide probe that led to the cancellation of the examination. Who Is Shubham Khairnar? BAMS Student Who Bought NEET UG 2026 Exam Paper for INR 10 Lakh and Sold It for INR 15 Lakh.

Nashik, Maharashtra: In the NEET Exam paper leak case, accused Shubham Khairnar has been taken into custody by a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). pic.twitter.com/AmcCwXhi1T — IANS (@ians_india) May 12, 2026

Investigators allege that Khairnar acted as a key link in a national syndicate, reportedly paying INR 10 lakh to access a physical "guess paper" leaked from a printing press - suspected to be located within Nashik itself. Police state that Khairnar altered his appearance to evade arrest before being apprehended. This development has centered Nashik as a potential "source point" for the leak, drawing scrutiny from the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) and central agencies.

Nashik: A City Under Scrutiny

The convergence of these diverse cases has put immense pressure on local law enforcement and administrative bodies. While Nashik continues to grow as an industrial and real estate hub, these legal and social challenges highlight the growing pains of a city in rapid transition.

For now, Nashik remains a city of interest for investigators as they work to untangle the financial webs of Ashok Kharat, reform corporate environments, and secure the sanctity of national entrance exams.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (LatestLY Editorial). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 12:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).