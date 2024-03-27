New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached 31 immovable properties worth Rs 31 crore in Gujarat's Surat in an ongoing money laundering case, the agency said on Wednesday.

ED's Surat-based branch provisionally attached these properties held in the name of one Sajid alias Sajju Gulam Mohammad Kothari, Allarakha Gulam Mustafa Sheikh, their family members and accomplices in the case of Sajju Kothari and others under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, on Tuesday.

ED initiated investigations on the basis of six First Information Reports registered by Surat Police pertaining to extortion, murder, kidnapping, abduction, rioting, robbery, dacoity, unauthorised money lending, gambling, damage to property against Sajju Kothari and others.

ED said its investigation revealed that Proceeds of Crime (PoC) to the tune of Rs 4.29 crore were generated by Sajju Kothari through extortion, murder, kidnapping, abduction, rioting, robbery, dacoity, unauthorised money lending, gambling, damage to property and other such crimes.

"The 31 immovable properties belonging to Sajid Sajju Gulam Mohammad Kothari, Allarakha Gulam Mustafa Sheikh, their family members and accomplices have been provisionally attached under PMLA, 2002, as the same are derived by indulging in criminal activities relating to scheduled offences," added the ED. (ANI)

