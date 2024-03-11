India News | ED Attaches Rs 10-cr Demand Draft of TMC in Money Laundering Probe Against Ex-MP KD Singh

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it has attached a demand draft worth Rs 10.29 crore of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as part of a money laundering investigation against the Alchemist Group promoted by the party's former MP K D Singh.

In a statement, the agency said that "this fund was used by the company to make payments for various aviation/helicopter companies for the aviation services availed by All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) party during the campaigning for 2014 Lok Sabha elections".

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CEC Rajiv Kumar Directs Poll Observers, Says 'Ensure Level-Playing Field for Free, Fair and Inducement-Free Polls' (See Pics).

Aircraft were used by the party for its "star campaigners" like West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, party MLA and former railway minister Mukul Roy, actor Moon Moon Sen and MP Nussrat Jahan among others, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said.

Probe found that "a part of the money collected by cheating the public was used by Alchemist Group for making payments to aviation companies on behalf of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)", it said.

Also Read | Bihar Road Accident: Three Killed, 12 Passengers Injured As Speeding Bus Overturns in Samastipur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)