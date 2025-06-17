India News | ED Conducts Raids in 6 States in Drugs Trafficking Linked Money Laundering Case

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out simultaneous searches in six states as part of a money laundering investigation linked to a drugs trafficking syndicate that was first detected by the Punjab Police, official sources said.
More than 15 locations in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra were covered as part of a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.
Also Read | Basmati Rice To Get Cheaper in India? Basmati Rice Prices May Fall As India-Iran Trade Disrupted by Conflict, Say Experts.
The ED case stems from a 2024 registered FIR of the Punjab Police's Special Task Force (STF) under various sections of the Narcotic ls-with-this-funny-audio-6933667.html"> Technologia Meme Original Video: Download Technologia Meme Sound and Watch Viral Instagram Reels With This Funny Audio