Bhawanipatna/Bhubaneswar, Feb 28 (PTI) The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) officials on Friday detected diversion of funds of Rs 2.5 crore of the Odisha Forest Department during a raid at forest offices in Kalahandi district.

According to a statement issued by the ED, the directorate's Bhubaneswar Zonal office has conducted search operations at the office and residences of forest range officials of Jaipatna Range, Kalahandi South division, in Kalahandi district.

“Specific inputs received and preliminary investigations conducted by ED revealed that certain forest department officials were involved in the using of a number of mule accounts to divert huge amounts of money and misappropriate funds meant for various government schemes,” the central agency said.

The agency seized various ATM cards of mule accounts, mobile phones, bank withdrawal slips, digital devices, incriminating documents and an illegal suspected tiger skin during the raid.

During the investigation, the ED also found that officials in the rank of forest guard and ranger were involved in the opening of 121 mule accounts in the name of different individuals in which funds were received through NEFT from the range office followed by immediate withdrawals through ATM.

Many of these accounts were opened using the same mobile numbers. The total diversion of funds of the Forest Department is suspected to be in excess of Rs 2.5 crore, it said.

