Kochi/Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], September 11 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate interrogated Kerala Minister KT Jaleel in connection with gold smuggling case, said officials on Friday.

The ED officials interrogated him on Friday morning for 2 hours.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, ED said that it has attached properties worth Rs 1.84 crore in Kozhikode under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in gold smuggling case

"ED attaches a residential house, an apartment, land and Fixed Deposit in Kozhikode totalling to Rs. 1.84 crores under PMLA in a #goldsmuggling case," the agency said.

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

