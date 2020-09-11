Rafale Jet Crashed Near Ambala Airbase? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake 'IAF Tweet' Going Viral on Social Media

New Delhi, September 11: A tweet, allegedly from Indian Air Force's (IAF) official Twitter handle, is going viral on social media claiming that a newly-inducted combat aircraft Rafale jet crashed near Ambala Airbase due to technical fault. It further claimed that a pilot is martyred in the crash. However, the government denied the reports circulating on social media as fake. The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check team clarified that image of the tweet, which is doing rounds on social media, is morphed.

Some Twitter handles from Pakistan also sharing a random images of a plane crash and claimed that India's Rafale Jet crashed near Ambala Airbase. The PB Fact Check tweeted, "Claim: An alleged tweet by @IAF_MCC claims that a combat aircraft Rafale jet has crashed near Ambala Airbase due to technical fault and a pilot is martyred. #PIBFactCheck: The image is #Morphed. No such tweet has been posted by IAF. Also, no such incident has taken place #FakeNews." Know Interesting Features And Specifications of Rafale Jet.

Tweet by PIB Fact Check:

Claim:An alleged tweet by @IAF_MCC claims that a combat aircraft Rafale jet has crashed near Ambala Airbase due to technical fault and a pilot is martyred#PIBFactCheck: The image is #Morphed. No such tweet has been posted by IAF. Also, no such incident has taken place#FakeNews pic.twitter.com/QDMbzNHQ7U — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 11, 2020

On Thursday, the first batch of five Rafale jets was formally inducted by the IAF into the 17 Squadron' Golden Arrows' at the Air Force Station in Ambala. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, His French counterpart Florence Parly and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria attended the induction ceremony. Five of the 36 medium multi-role Rafale fighter jets built by French aircraft manufacturer Dassault landed safely at the IAF airbase in Ambala on July 29. Rafale Fighter Jets Formally Inducted Into 17 Squadron Golden Arrows of IAF at Air Force Station in Ambala; Watch Stunning Videos And Photos.

Fake Social Media Posts:

Indian Rafale jet crash during training. 2 pilots dead!!! Becharay chaii bhi nahi pee sakay humari..#rafale_india_crashed pic.twitter.com/LpjEe1cbJj — S H A H B A Z (@Shah_baaz1) September 11, 2020

Rafale fighter jets is a 4.5 generation aircraft. Described as a "game-changer" by experts, Rafale jets can fly at speeds of 1.8 mach (2,222.6km per hour) and can climb to a height of 50,000 feet. Rafale is 15.27 metres long from nose to tail, has a wingspan of 10.8 metres and a wing surface area of 45.7 square metres. The planes can carry 9,500 kg of bombs and munitions. India signed the deal to procure 36 Rafale jets with the French government in September 2016.

Fact check

Claim : Rafale jet crashed near IAF's Ambala Airbase and a pilot martyred in the crash. Conclusion : The tweet, allegedly by IAF's official Twitter handle is fake. According to the PIB Fact Check, the image of the IAF's tweet is morphed. Full of Trash Clean

