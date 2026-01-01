New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday continued its search operation in Delhi for the third consecutive day in a money-laundering case linked to Inderjit Singh Yadav, his accomplices, Apollo Green Energy Ltd, and other associated entities and persons.

The search operation is being carried out against the accused under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

In the searches, started on December 30, the agency has so far seized seized Rs 5.12 crore in cash; one suitcase full of jewellery (both gold and diamond jewellery) worth Rs 8.80 crore; one bag full of cheque books, documents pertaining to properties worth Rs 35 crores from a residential premise at Sarvapriya Vihar belonging to one Aman Kumar, an associate of Inderjit Singh Yadav.

On December 31, the agency also conducted searches at Sunil Gupta's residence at Western Green Farms in the national capital. It seized cash amounting to Rs 1.22 crores and jewellery valued at Rs 8.50 crores.

"The search operation is still continuing at the premises of Sunil Gupta," the officials informed.

Preliminary investigation, officials said, has revealed that Sunil Gupta had previously advanced loans to Aman Kumar, an accomplice of Inderjeet Singh. "Aman Kumar made an attempt to dissipate the proceeds of crime by transferring a huge sum of money to Sunil Gupta following the ED investigation," they said.

According to the ED, the case is linked to a money-laundering investigation initiated in connection with Inderjit Singh Yadav's illegal extortion, coercive loan settlement with private financers, arms intimidation and earning commission from such illegal activities.

ED initiated its investigation based on more than 15 First Information Reports (FIRs) registered and chargesheets filed by Haryana Police and Uttar Pradesh Police under various Sections of Arms Act, 1959, Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023 and Indian Penal Code, 1860 against Inderjit Singh Yadav and his associates. (ANI)

