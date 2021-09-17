New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) The stock of coronavirus vaccine in the national capital will last for another eight days, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Friday.

As on Friday morning, 1,87,440 doses of Covaxin and 12,02,280 jabs of Covishield were left in stock, it said.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Class 12 Boy Shoots Self With Father's Pistol Over Pocket Money, Dies.

In all, the Delhi government has received 1,53,14,150 vaccine doses till date, of which, 34,28,360 doses were of Covaxin and the remaining were Covishield, it said.

The city has administered 1,56,26,888 vaccine doses, including those given at private facilities, of which, 1,10,04,212 were first doses and 46,22,676 second jabs.

Also Read | BCECEB DCECE Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's How Candidates Can Download Hall Ticket at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

On Thursday, 1,36,083 vaccine doses were administered. Of these, 77,807 were first doses and 58,276 were second ones, the bulletin said.

Delhi's current vaccination capacity is 2,21,883 doses per day, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)