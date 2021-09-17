Patna, September 17: The DCECE (P.E./P.P.E./P.M.M./P.M) 2021 admit card has been released by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) on Friday. Candidates can check and download the admit card on the Board's official website- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. As per the official notification, the PE/PPE exam will be conducted on September 25 while PM/ PMM will be held on September 26, 2021.

Apart from the official website, candidates can check the admit card and download it for their reference by the direct link here. Here's the direct link download Admit Card.

How to Download Bihar BCECEB DCECE Admit Card 2021?

Candidates can visit the official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in 2) Click on the “Latest Updated” tab. Select “Important Notice Regarding Downloading of Admit Card for DCECE [PE/PPE/PM/PMM]-2021 (Adv. No. BCECEB (DCECE)-2021/04 Dated 16.09.2021)”. Click the admit card link for the DCECE [PE/PPE/PM/PMM], a new page will appear on your screen Enter your login credentials Download the Bihar DCECE Admit Card 2021.

Candidates, who applied for the BCECEB DCECE 2021 examination, can download their admit card on the official website by login in using their credentials.

