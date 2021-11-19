Kohima, Nov 19 (PTI) Nagaland on Friday reported eight fresh COVID-19 cases, same as the previous day, a health official said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Over 115.73 Crore Doses of Vaccine Administered in The Country So Far.

The coronavirus death toll in the north-eastern state remained at 695 as no new fatality was recorded for the third consecutive day, the official said.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Teenager Dies By Suicide in Ludhiana; Her Uncle Booked for Abetment.

The COVID-19 caseload of the state is now 32,040.

Six new cases were detected from Dimapur district and one each from Kohima and Mokokchung districts.

Twelve more patients were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 30,165.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is currently at 94.14 per cent.

Nagaland now has 127 active cases, while 1,053 patients have migrated to other states.

Altogether, 4,06,000 samples have so far been tested for detecting COVID-19, the official said.

State Immunisation Officer Ritu Thurr said 12,50,399 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 7,22,393 people till Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)