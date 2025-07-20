New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): A senior citizen woman was robbed in a plastic goods warehouse in the Bhajanpura area of North East Delhi. According to Delhi Police, the incident took place on Saturday evening.

Delhi Police said that the elderly woman was sitting in her son's plastic goods warehouse. Her son had gone somewhere. At that time, two robbers came and fled after looting around 70 thousand rupees by showing a knife and a gun. The boys are being identified.

Also Read | Parliament's Monsoon Session 2025 Begins on July 21, 8 New Bills To Be Introduced.

The victim, elderly woman Manju Devi, told ANI that yesterday evening she was sitting in her son's warehouse. Her son had gone to the washroom. At that time, two boys came with a knife and a pistol in their hands.

"They put a knife on my neck and asked me to take out the money, but I did not give it. For a long time, they kept telling me that they would stab me. I said kill me but I will not give the money. After this, they themselves took out money from my cashbox and fled. Both of them had covered their faces with a cloth," she said.

Also Read | Mass Suicide in Ahmedabad: 5 Members of Family, Including 3 Children, Die by Suicide After Consuming Poisonous Substance in Gujarat (Watch Video).

Manish, son of the victim woman, said that yesterday evening he had gone to freshen up for a while, at that time his mother was sitting in their godown.

"During this time two boys came who had a knife and a pistol in their hand, they looted about 70 thousand. At that time one customer and one of our relative were present in the godown. We think that a servant working in the godown has given information about at what time the money is kept in the shop and where it is kept," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)