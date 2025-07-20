Ahmedabad, July 20: In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves through Gujarat, five members of a family -- including three children -- died by suicide in Ahmedabad's Bagodara village by allegedly consuming a poisonous substance, police said on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Vipul Kanjibhai Vaghela (32), his wife Sonal Vipulbhai Vaghela (26), and their three children: Simran (11), Mayur (8), and Prince (5).

Vipul earned a livelihood by driving a rickshaw. The family, originally from Devi Poojak Vas in Dholka's Barkotha area, had been living in a rented house near the Bagodara bus station. Police were alerted around 2 a.m., following which Bagodara police and a 108 ambulance team rushed to the scene. Gujarat Shocker: 9 Members of Family Attempt Mass Suicide by Consuming Poison Over Unpaid Dues of INR 2.75 Crore.

5 Members of Family Die by Suicide in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Gujarat: SP Ahmedabad Rural, Vaghisha Joshi says, "Around 1:30 AM, we received information via phone that in Bagodara village under Ahmedabad Rural, five members of the same family had consumed poison and committed suicide. When the police reached the spot, they found… https://t.co/FmNbNaiUtW pic.twitter.com/0Bm9YTxVwj — IANS (@ians_india) July 20, 2025

Ahmedabad (Rural) Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat, along with senior officials from the Dhandhuka Division, Local Crime Branch (LCB), Special Operations Group (SOG), and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), also visited the site and conducted an extensive investigation. While the exact motive behind the mass suicide remains unclear, authorities have not ruled out financial distress.

The bodies have been sent to the Bagodara Community Health Centre for post-mortem, and police are continuing their investigation to determine the reasons behind the extreme step. No suicide note has been recovered so far. The investigations are underway, and further details are awaited. This incident adds to the series of similar tragedies reported in recent months. Burari-Like Mass Suicide in Madhya Pradesh? Couple and Three Children Found Hanging in Alirajpur, Eerie Similarities With Delhi Case Emerge.

In May, a 42-year-old man from Dehradun, along with six family members, died by suicide inside a parked car in Haryana's Panchkula. They had consumed poison In that case, police recovered suicide notes citing financial distress. The note, reportedly written by the head of the family, cited overwhelming financial debt and pressure as the main reasons for the tragic decision.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2025 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).