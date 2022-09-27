Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 27 (ANI): A delegation of the Election Commission of India led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar Election Commissioner reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections.

Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anupachandra Pandey held a meeting with the officials involved in the election process at Gandhinagar on Monday.

The EC team, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, obtained extensive information about the pre-election preparations and law and order situation in the district from the District Election Officers, Range IG, DIG and District Police Chief from 33 districts of the state.

A district-wise presentation was given by each District Election Officer and District Police Chief on pre-election preparedness.

Before the review meeting, the leaders of the political parties also met the officials of the Election Commission of India.

The Election Commission is reviewing with the district administration and enforcement agencies to ensure that the Gujarat Assembly elections are held in a peaceful and planned manner.

Election Commission on Tuesday will meet the Chief Secretary of the state and Director General of Police (DGP).

In this way, after a comprehensive review of the pre-election preparations in the entire state, the elaborate program of the upcoming assembly elections will be announced.

During the review of election preparations, the Election Commission of India launched a video of C-VIGIL, an election-specific app.

Meanwhile, the tussle between the political parties has already begun for the upcoming Assembly elections slated for later this year.

Notably, in the 2017 Assembly elections, Congress had given a scare to the ruling BJP by restricting its MLAs to 99 and winning 77 seats on its own. There are 182 assembly seats in Gujarat. (ANI)

