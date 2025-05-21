Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) Two empty coaches of Mahanagari Express caught fire at a railway yard here on Tuesday, officials said.

There were no reports of injuries in the blaze that broke out at Wadi Bunder yard around 5.50 pm, they said.

A civic official said that the fire was confined to electrical wiring, installation, switchboard, panel, bedding, AC compressor and other materials in the three-tier AC coaches of the express train.

He said railway employees at the yard separated the affected coaches and doused the blaze within 20 minutes.

A Central Railway spokesperson said the express train was under maintenance at Wadi Bundar yard.

"The blaze was doused with the help of railway fire extinguishers and fire tenders. No one suffered any injury in the incident," the spokesperson said.

