Mumbai, May 20: The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for fishermen in the Arabian Sea, predicting rough seas and strong winds in the coming days, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) of Maharashtra official X account on Tuesday. A low-pressure area is expected to form in the sea near Maharashtra and Goa from May 21, which may intensify and move northwards by May 24.

Although the state's coast is not directly threatened, the post states that the sea is likely to remain rough, particularly between May 22 and 24, particularly near Raigad, Ratnagiri, Mumbai, and Palghar. CMO has cautioned fishermen to be vigilant and avoid venturing into the deep sea during this period and released a list of precautions. Cyclone Shakti Update: IMD Warns of Possible Cyclone Formation in Bay of Bengal, Check Details.

Fishermen are advised to regularly check weather department updates, follow the instructions from the local administration and fishermen's cooperatives, avoid using small boats, work close to the shore, steer clear of small boats, and carry necessary safety equipment (life jackets, wireless set) nearby. They were also advised to move boats to a safe location, considering the potential wind speed and wave strength and avoid fishing when the sea is rough to protect themselves and others.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted light to moderate rain today, with thundershowers in Mumbai and neighbouring districts. The pre-monsoon rains have been lashing the financial capital, with the weather department issuing a yellow alert until May 22 at the latest, barring Monday. Cyclone Alfred in Australia: Tropical Cyclonic Storm Forecast To Make Landfall on Northeast Queensland Coast Soon.

IMD predicted moderate rain and thundershower alerts in Mumbai and Palghar districts of Maharashtra, while alerts have been issued for lightning, thunderstorms and moderate rain in Thane and Raigad. For Mumbai and Palghar, IMD forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places for the next four days.

