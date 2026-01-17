Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 17 (ANI): An encounter broke out between security forces and Maoist cadres after the former launched a search operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday morning.

Based on intelligence inputs regarding the presence of Maoists, a joint team of security forces launched a search operation in the northwestern region of the state, according to Bastar's Inspector General P Sundarraj.

Intermittent firing has been going on between the Maoists and the security forces since early morning.

"Detailed information will be shared after the completion of the operation," the Bastar IG said.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on January 13 filed a chargesheet against the third accused in a case related to an attempt to revive the Naxal Northern Regional Bureau (NRB).

The supplementary chargesheet was filed against Priyanshu Kashyap alias Rakesh alias Nilesh, a resident of Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, under sections 13, 18, 20, 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. (ANI)

