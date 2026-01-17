New Delhi, January 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the country's first Vande Bharat Sleeper train today, January 17, marking a significant evolution in the country's semi-high-speed rail network. Unlike the existing chair-car versions designed for daytime travel, the new sleeper variant is engineered for long-distance, overnight journeys, initially connecting Howrah and Guwahati. PM Modi will visit Malda in West Bengal today around 12.45 pm, and flag off India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train connecting Howrah with Guwahati (Kamakhya) at the Malda town railway station.

Enhanced Passenger Comfort and Design of Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

The Vande Bharat Sleeper has been designed with a focus on ergonomics and aesthetics, moving away from the standard blue-and-white interiors of its predecessors. The train features a 16-coach formation, consisting of 11 AC 3-Tier coaches, 4 AC 2-Tier coaches, and one First AC coach. Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: From Route To Fare and Safety Features, All You Need To Know About the First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Ahead of Its Inaugural Service on January 17.

Key interior upgrades include:

Improved Cushioning: Higher-quality foam and fire-resistant materials for berths.

Automatic Doors: Sensor-based inter-connecting doors and automatic entry/exit doors.

Modern Washrooms: Vacuum-based bio-toilets equipped with touch-free taps and improved odour control.

Noise Reduction: Advanced insulation to ensure a silent cabin environment, even at high speeds.

Route Map of Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Between Howrah and Guwahati

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will offer a comfortable, safe, and high-quality travel experience for overnight journeys (Photo Credits: PIB)

Speed and Technical Specifications

Designed to reach speeds of up to 160 km/h, the Vande Bharat Sleeper is expected to cut travel time between major metros by approximately two hours. The train utilises a distributed power system, which allows for faster acceleration and deceleration compared to conventional locomotive-hauled trains like the Rajdhani. For the safety of passengers, the train is equipped with the Kavach anti-collision system. It also features a crashworthy design and specialised "jerk-free" couplers to ensure a smooth transition during starts and stops.

It is worth noting that the passengers on the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will enjoy region-specific culinary offerings during their journey. The train originating from Guwahati will feature authentic Assamese cuisine, while the train starting from Kolkata will serve traditional Bengali delicacies, thus ensuring a delightful and culturally rich dining experience on board.

Features of Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

Semi-high-speed train with design speed up to 180 kmph

Ergonomically designed berths with improved cushioning

Automatic doors with vestibules for smooth movement

Enhanced ride comfort with superior suspension and noise reduction

Fitted with KAVACH

Disinfectant technology to maintain high sanitation

Driver cab with advanced controls and safety systems

Aerodynamic exterior looks & Automatic exterior passenger doors

Special arrangements for Divyangjans

Emergency talk-back unit for communication between Passenger and Train Manager/Loco Pilot in case of emergency

CCTVs in all coaches

Improved fire safety Aerosol based fire detection and suppression system in electrical cabinets and lavatories

Fare Structure of Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

While the official fare table was released by the Ministry of Railways early this morning, the pricing reflects a premium over current Rajdhani fares.

AC 3-Tier: Expected to start at approximately INR 2,800 to INR 3,200.

AC 2-Tier: Estimated between INR 4,000 and INR 4,500.

First AC: Likely to range from INR 5,500 to INR 6,000

Fares include mandatory catering charges, featuring a revised menu with regional cuisine options. Booking for the inaugural commercial run is expected to open on the IRCTC portal immediately following the launch ceremony.

The Vande Bharat Expansion

The Vande Bharat project, originally known as Train 18, has seen rapid expansion since its debut in 2019. With over 50 chair-car routes currently operational, the introduction of the Sleeper version addresses the high demand for overnight inter-city travel.

Indian Railways plans to introduce over 200 such sleeper trainsets over the next few years, targeting routes with high passenger density. This initiative aligns with the government’s broader goal of modernising rail infrastructure and achieving "Mission Raftaar," which aims to increase the average speed of trains across the national network.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2026 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).