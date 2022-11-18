New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday said that it has found enough evidence to conclude that young girls were being forced into prostitution in numerous districts of Rajasthan, including Sawai Madhopur, Bhilwara, and Bharatpur, with highway sides being the most common locations.

The National Commission for Women (NCW), in a statement, on Friday said it had taken cognizance of the media reports that in the Rajasthan area of Bhilwara, conflicts over loan repayments were purportedly resolved by auctioning off young women on stamp papers.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: 26 BJP Leaders Address 56 Public Rallies in Single Day.

The commission formed a two-member fact-finding team to investigate the issue. Commission's Chairperson Rekha Sharma also visited Sawai Madhopur to inquire into the situation.

"There is enough evidence to conclude that young girls are being forced into prostitution in numerous districts of Rajasthan, including Sawai Madhopur, Bhilwara, and Bharatpur, with highway sides being the most common locations," the commission said in a statement on Friday.

Also Read | Jet Airways To Cut Salaries, Send Many Employee on Leave Without Pay.

It was discovered that the family registrations in the Bhilwara district village of Kanjar Basti, Pander, which were supposed to be updated, were deficient in critical details about the families residing there. Girls making up to be married off or living with any distant relative were not on record, the commission said.

"Due to threats from the Panchayat and local government, the people are under pressure to conceal the true extent of child prostitution and trafficking," the commission said while adding that the Central Government must constitute an SIT to carry out a probe into the matter.

"Rajasthan seems to be both a source and a destination for the trafficking of women and girls for sexual exploitation, prostitution, etc. The public should be made aware of these issues, and authorities should be sensitized. Rajasthan government may be advised to keep a track record of every girl child born. Enforcement agencies must be proactive in dealing with such issues," the commission added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)