Guwahati, Dec 8 (PTI) An environmental film festival will take place in Guwahati for the first time from December 9 to 10, the organisers said on Friday.

The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) will happen at Agora Theatre Space.

Also Read | Lalduhoma Swearing-In Ceremony Today: Zoram People’s Movement leader to Be Sworn in as new chief minister of Mizoram on Friday.

ALT EFF Founder Kunal Khanna said, "We are extremely excited as we take the festival to our audiences across all states of India with our on-ground screening partners."

As the climate crisis is gradually increasing and impacting all in different ways, the organisers have decided to decentralise the country's premier environmental festival and provide opportunities for audiences across states to engage, learn and be inspired to act, he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Infant Suffocates to Death As Buffalo Drops Dung on Face in Mahoba District.

A key highlight of this year's edition is the presence of the distinguished Oscar-winning filmmaker, Kartiki Gonsalves, on the esteemed jury panel.

ALT EFF, which started in 2020, has been showcasing films championing environmental causes. The festival's success prompted a significant expansion of its decentralised model with on-ground screenings planned across all states in India, Khanna said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)