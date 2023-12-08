Mahoba, December 8: In a shockingly bizarre case, a six-month-old boy died due to suffocation after a buffalo dropped dung on his face, sources said on Friday. The incident took place in Satari village of Kotwali Kulpahar in Mahoba district, two days ago, the sources said. The baby was sleeping in the courtyard of the house while his mother Nikta was feeding straw to the animals. The buffalo was also tied nearby. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Two Infants Injured After Four Accused Set Gang Rape Survivor’s House on Fire in Unnao

During this, the buffalo dropped dung on the baby's face due to which the it could neither breathe, nor cry. The mother noticed it half an hour later but by then the child had become unconscious. The family rushed him to the district hospital in a critical condition, where he was declared dead. The family took the body home without conducting a post-mortem.

His uncle Virendra said that more than six animals were tied in the house when the incident took place. The child's father Mukesh Yadav, works in the animal husbandry department.