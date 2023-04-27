Jammu, Apr 27 (PTI) Union minister Darshana Jardosh on Thursday emphasised the need to establish One District One Product (ODOP) stalls at railway stations to promote local handicraft and handloom in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Union minister of state for railways and textiles chaired a meeting to review and discuss the issues faced by the handloom and handicraft department. During the meeting, she emphasised the importance of focusing on value addition and training of artisans, in addition to market linkages and e-commerce platforms.

Jardosh called for development of a complete ecosystem from production to distribution, stressing that this would help in achieving the government's goal of creating a self-reliant India.

She asked the handloom and handicraft department to work towards this goal by providing artisans with training and resources to help them enhance their skills and capabilities.

Jardosh also emphasised the need to establish One District One Product stalls at railway stations, which would not only provide artisans with a platform to showcase their products but also help in promoting local handicraft and handloom.

She also called for training of artisans in packaging, which would increase the products' marketability.

She expressed confidence that the handloom and handicraft department would take necessary measures to achieve the government's goals and assured artisans of the government's support in their efforts towards building a self-reliant India.

Earlier, the MoS interacted with artisans of Pashmina, Basohli Paintings and other crafts who have received skill development training. She said the Centre is extending hand-holding to create proper ecosystem for nurturing and preserving art forms besides giving marketing avenues to get good value of their crafts.

