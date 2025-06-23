Jaipur, Jun 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said wildlife resources are the proud identity of the state and it is everyone's responsibility to protect and promote wildlife.

While presiding over the 15th meeting of the State Wildlife Board, Sharma said the Rajasthan government is working on priority for wildlife and biodiversity. He directed the Forest Department officials to effectively monitor the wildlife management work and ensure maximum public participation in it.

He said wildlife is the main component of the ecosystem in any area, hence, there should be widespread awareness about the importance of wildlife. He directed the officials to promote the wildlife resources of the state as much as possible.

According to the official statement, the chief minister said the state government has set a target of planting 10 crore saplings in the monsoon season.

Sharma told the departmental officials that Van Mitra and Vriksha Mitra should be made in every village and every city. Only with their collective efforts, the state will move further in the direction of environmental protection, he added.

