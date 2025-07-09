Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 9 (ANI): The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday reiterated its support for the state government's ongoing eviction drive to remove what it termed as illegal encroachments on government and forest land, asserting that the campaign will continue in the coming days.

In a statement issued by BJP Assam spokesperson Pankaj Borbora, the party alleged that a large portion of protected land and forest areas had been occupied by "illegal infiltrators of East Bengal origin," posing a threat to the rights and future of the indigenous Assamese population.

Borbora said, "Encroachment by illegal infiltrators on government-protected lands and forest areas in Assam has become a grave threat to the indigenous people of the state. These lands, particularly in sensitive regions, have been overtaken largely by infiltrators of East Bengal origin. However, under the leadership of Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam Government has launched a robust eviction drive rooted in legal processes, an initiative fully supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party."

Borbora stated that the previous Congress governments, for the sake of vote-bank politics, settled East Bengali-origin infiltrators on protected lands and indulged in appeasement.

"In contrast, the BJP is committed to safeguarding the rights and future of the indigenous Assamese people. Just yesterday, during a massive eviction drive over 3,500 bighas of land in Dhubri's Chapar, Akhil Gogoi was seen provoking evicted individuals and confronting the administration. His actions once again exposed his bias toward Bangladeshi infiltrators. Gogoi and the Congress party, in their attempt to woo the Muslim vote bank, have stood against legal eviction drives, revealing their anti-indigenous sentiments," said the press statement.

The statement further added that threats to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma's life and violent outbursts during the eviction are the result of incitement by Akhil Gogoi and the Congress's appeasement policies.

"The attacks on the police and administration by illegal settlers pose a future security threat to the indigenous population. But such threats will not deter the government. The eviction drive will not only continue but also intensify in the coming days. On 10th July, another eviction drive is scheduled in the Paikan forest area of Goalpara," said the press statement.

The press statement also pointed out that most of these lands were encroached upon during the Congress regime by people of East Bengali origin. It is the BJP's unwavering goal to make Assam encroachment-free and to reclaim the land from Bangladeshi infiltration.

He said, "This government action is being conducted fully in accordance with the directives of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India and follows all legal and constitutional procedures. While the Congress now sheds crocodile tears in the name of indigenous people, they were the very ones who never recognised the pain of the khilonjiya (indigenous) communities and instead settled infiltrators on protected government land. The aggression of East Bengali-origin infiltrators has endangered Assam's language, culture, and demographic structure."

Referring to a recent eviction operation in Chapar area of Dhubri, the statement accused Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi of attempting to provoke those being evicted and of confronting administrative officials during the drive.

"The Congress and left-liberal groups, in their dangerous political game, are attempting to shield Bangladeshi elements. Wherever the government conducts eviction drives--be it Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Dhubri, or Goalpara--Akhil Gogoi, Congress, and opposition forces try to instigate violence by provoking the evicted settlers. When a Satra (Vaishnavite monastery) land was encroached upon and a Satradhikar (head priest) was murdered, Akhil Gogoi and the Congress remained shamefully silent. Now, by opposing eviction, they expose their contempt for indigenous rights," said the press statement.

Spokesperson Pankaj Borbora reiterated the BJP's full support for the government's eviction drive, stating that Congress and its allies' vote-bank politics with Bangladeshi infiltrators will be fiercely opposed. The BJP is firmly committed to protecting the land, identity, and future of the indigenous people of Assam and will continue to work with dedication for their development and justice. (ANI)

