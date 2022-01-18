Muzaffarnagar, Jan 18 (PTI) Former MLA Anil Kumar Tuesday filed his nomination papers for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls as a Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance candidate from Purqazi constituency.

The two-term former MLA had joined the SP from the BSP two years ago.

Also Read | PM CARES Fund: No Curb on Use of PM’s Name, Photo, Image of Flag, Emblem, PMO Tells Bombay High Court.

He filed his papers Tuesday from the Purkazi (reserved) constituency.

The constituency votes in the first phase of polling scheduled on February 10.

Also Read | Bulli Bai App Case: Mumbai Court Reserves Order on Bail Plea of Vishal Kumar Jha, Mayank Rawat, Shweta Singh Till January 20.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)