New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) With bars in hotels, clubs and restaurants set to reopen in Delhi on Wednesday, the excise department will keep a strict vigil to ensure strict compliance of COVID-19 guidelines by these establishments.

Officials said violation of norms could lead to sealing of premises or cancellation of licence by the department.

In a recent order, the department directed its assistant commissioner (enforcement) to deploy teams to check compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) during serving of liquor at bars in hotels, clubs and restaurants.

Strict compliance of SOPs on COVID-19 precaution is the foremost condition for opening of bars for an allowed period from September 9 to September 30, it said.

"The enforcement teams will keep a close watch as liquor is served at hotels, restaurants and clubs to ensure there is no violation of COVID-19 safety precautions prescribed under the SOPs. If needed extra manpower will be deployed for the purpose," a senior government officer said.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in its order on September 3, had directed that such bars will be permitted to open in Delhi, except in containment zones, from September 9 to 30.

The activities related to bars in hotels, clubs, restaurants for on-premises consumption of liquor under different licence categories , are allowed from September 9 to September 30, subject to compliance of SOPs, the excise department said in its order.

"The onus is completely on the licensee to comply with the SOPs issued by the DDMA and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," said the order.

The owners of these establishments and licensee of hotels, clubs and restaurants will ensure compliance of SOPs failing which action will be taken against them, officials said.

"In case of violation, prompt action will be taken including sealing of premises and cancellation of licence," they said.

The DDMA's SOPs allow for reopening of such establishments with only 50 per cent of approved seating capacity, use of face masks and gloves by staff and social distancing.

