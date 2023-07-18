New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) An exhibition showcasing the historic journey of India-Africa friendship through historic and contemporary images was on Tuesday inaugurated at the National Museum here, the Ministry of Culture said.

The exhibition titled 'India's Historical Journey with Africa: Marching Ahead Together' was inaugurated by High Commissioner of South Africa, Joel Sibusiso Ndebele and Dammu Ravi, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs, marking the Nelson Mandela International Day.

PTI KND

