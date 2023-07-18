Mumbai, July 18: For 80 years, Pentagon held the record for biggest office complex on earth. According to a CNN report, however, a structure in Gujarat's Surat that will contain a diamond trade centre has suddenly seized that distinction. 90 per cent of the diamonds in the world are cut in Surat, which is referred to be the gem capital of the world. Including cutters, polishers, and merchants, the recently built Surat Diamond Bourse would be a "one-stop destination" for more than 65,000 diamond professionals.

According to reports, the 35 acres of land that the 15-story skyscraper is situated on are divided between nine rectangular buildings. A spine in the middle connects them all. The company that constructed the enormous facility claims that it has a floor area of more than 7.1 million square feet. Jammu and Kashmir: Arch of World's Highest Railway Bridge on Chenab River Completed.

In November of this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the structure. The building was built over the course of four years. The property contains a 20 lakh square foot parking area and leisure zone, according to the SDB website.

It is a non-profit organisation supported by SDB Diamond Bourse, a business established for the development and promotion of Diamond Bourse in Surat, Gujarat, and incorporated under section 8 of the Companies Act of 2013. Mahesh Gadhavi, the project's CEO, told CNN that the new building complex will prevent thousands of individuals from having to go by train to Mumbai often in order to do business.

Following a global design competition, the building was created by the Indian architectural company Morphogenesis. National Skyscraper Day 2022: From Burj Khalifa to Abraj Al Bait, Know All About the 7 Tallest Buildings in the World (Watch Videos).

It wasn't in the competition brief to surpass the Pentagon. The size of the project was instead determined by demand, Mr. Gadhavi said CNN. He continued by saying that diamond businesses had already acquired all of the offices prior to construction.

