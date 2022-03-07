New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Exit polls on Monday predicted a clear victory for Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab and the BJP returning to power in Uttar Pradesh.

Several surveys predicted AAP, which is in power in Delhi, getting a landslide victory.

In electorally crucial Uttar Pradesh, the exit polls predicted that the BJP is poised to return to power with its allies for an unprecedented second term though with numbers less than its 2017 tally when the party had scored a landslide victory. The Samajwadi Party (SP), which fought the polls with RLD and some other parties, would improve its performance, the exit polls said. The BJP had made the "improvement in law and order situation" under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as a major poll issue in Uttar Pradesh.

In Punjab, the exit polls predicted that the ruling Congress will finish a distant second in the state followed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) which had allied with Bahujan Samaj Party. The BJP and its allies are not predicted to do well, according to the surveys.

If the results come as per the prediction of exit polls, it will be the first time that AAP will come to power in Punjab. AAP had declared Bhagwant Mann as its chief ministerial candidate in the state.

News24-Today's Chanakya Exit poll predicted AAP getting 100 (plus, minus 11) seats and Congress 10 (plus, minus 7) seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly. It predicted SAD getting six (plus, minus five) seats and BJP one (plus,minus one) seat.

According to India Today-Axis My India exit poll, AAP is predicted to get 76-90 seats in Punjab, Congress 19-31, SAD and its allies 7-11 and BJP and its allies 1 to 4 seats.

The ABP News-C Voter predicted that AAP will get 51-61 seats, Congress 22-28 seats, SAD 20-26 seats and BJP 7-13 seats.

The ETG Research survey predicted AAP getting 70-75 seats, Congress 27-33 seats, SAD 7 to 13 and BJP three to seven seats.

According to Times Now-Veto exit polls, AAP is predicted to get 70 seats, Congress 22, SAD 19 and BJP five seats.

According to P MarQ survey, AAP is predicted to get 62 to 70 seats, Congress 23 to 31 , SAD 16-24 and BJP 1-3 seats.

The News-X Polstrat predicted AAP getting 56-61 seats, Congress 24-29, SAD 22-26 and BJP one to six seats.

India News-Jan ki Baat said AAP is predicted to get 60-84 seats, Congress 18-31, SAD 12-19 and BJP three to seven.

It is the first time that BJP fought over 65 seats in Punjab. It formed an alliance with the Punjab Lok Congress of Capt Amarinder Singh and SAD (Samyukt) led by SS Dhindsa.

Polling was held in Punjab on February 20 and the results will be declared on March 10.

In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly, the majority mark is 202 and the exit polls predicted BJP getting a comfortable majority with its allies.

According to the News18-P MARQ exit poll, the BJP and its allies are predicted to get 240 seats, Samajwadi Party and allies 140 seats, BSP 17 seats and Congress four seats.

According to the NewsX-Polstrat exit poll, BJP would win 211-225 seats, SP-RLD 146-160 seats, BSP 14-24 seats and Congress four to six seats.

Times Now-Veto exit poll said that the BJP is expected to get 225 seats, SP-RLD 151 seats, BSP 14 and Congress nine seats.

According to the India News-Jan Ki Baat exit poll, BJP could win 222-260 seats, SP 135-165 seats, BSP 4 to 9 seats and Congress one to three seats.

The exit polls were released after the seventh and last phase of the election in Uttar Pradesh.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

