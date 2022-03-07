New Delhi, March 7: The ABP C-Voter Exit Poll indicates that the Congress is likely to form the next government in Uttarakhand. According to the Exit Poll, Congress is likely to win 35 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly, while the ruling BJP is projected to win 29 seats in Uttarakhand. The Congress is falling short of the halfway mark of 36 by just one seat.

Debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to win one seat. The key of the government is likely to be in the hands of Independents and others who are projected to win five seats. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is likely to win three seats.

The Exit Poll projected a seat range of 32 to 38 for the Congress, and 26 to 32 for the BJP. Others are projected to win three to seven seats in Uttarakhand, while the AAP is likely to win zero to two seats. In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP had won 57 seats in Uttarakhand, the Congress managed only 11 seats, while two seats went to Independents. Uttarakhand Exit Poll Results 2022: Close Call Between BJP And Congress in State As Surveys Fail to Predict Clear Winner.

The Exit Poll also indicates a decline in BJP's vote share by 5.7 per cent from 46.5 per cent in 2017 to 40.8 per cent in 2022. The Congress' vote share is projected to increase by 5.8 per cent to 39.3 per cent in 2022 from 33.5 per cent in 2017.

AAP is likely to get 8.7 per cent votes in Uttarakhand, while others are projected to get 11.2 per cent votes. Thre current survey findings and projections are based on C-Voter Exit Poll/Post Poll personal interviews conducted on pollling day and after polling day among 18+ adults statewide. The sample size for for Uttarakhand was 17,480. The projection comes with 95 per cent Confidence interval.

