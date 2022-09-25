Aizawl, Sep 25 (PTI) The Mizoram Police have rescued exotic animals, including gibbons, in Saiphai village in Kolasib district, an officer said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team rescued the animals near the Mizoram-Assam border on Saturday and arrested four people for allegedly being involved in transporting wild species.

The animals include six gibbons, three small monkeys and 10 different reptiles, and all of these were rescued while being transported to Assam, Saiphai police outpost officer-in-charge Lalengmawia said.

Four arrested people are from Assam's Cachar and Karimganj districts, the officer added.

