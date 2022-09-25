Mumbai, September 25: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications from candidates for various vacancies of Trade Apprentice posts. The application process for the same commenced on September 24. The last date to submit the application forms for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 is October 23. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online by viisting the official website of IOCL at iocl.com/apprenticeships.

"Applications are invited by Indian Oil for Apprenticeship at its Refineries at Guwahati, Digboi, Bongaigaon (all 3 in Assam), Barauni (Bihar), Vadodara (Gujarat), Haldia (West Bengal), Mathura (UP), Panipat {Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex (PRPC)} (Haryana) and Paradip (Odisha)," the official notification read. IRCTC Recruitment 2022: Indian Railways Announces Vacancy for HRD Joint General Manager Post, Know How To Apply and Other Details.

Steps To Apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of IOCL at www.iocl.com

On the homepage, click on the "IOCL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022" link

Fill out the application form

Upload all the necessary documents

Click on submit

Take a printout of your form for future reference

The written examination is likely to be held on November 6 and the result will be released on November 21. Candidates must note that these dates are tentative and can change. The IOCL Apprentice Recruitment drive is being held to fill 1,535 Apprentices vacancies at its refineries. UPPSC APO Result 2022 Declared at uppsc.up.nic.in; Know Steps To Check Score.

As per the eligibility criteria, the minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and the maximum age shall be 24 years as on September 30. For more details on the IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022, check the official website of IOCL.

