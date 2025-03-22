By Shalini Bhardwaj

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], March 22 (ANI): The 100 Days TB Elimination campaign launched on December 7, last year nationwide and in Meghalaya has accelerated TB detection, treatment and awareness.

According to Mebankmen Kharkongor, State Coordinator- Meghalaya HLL Lifecare Limited, stressed that Sputum carrier is playing crucial role.

Mebankmen Kharkongor said, "We start our camp daily in the morning, 10 to 11 am and finish the camp by 4 pm. We collect sputum samples in the machine and deliver the sputum back to the Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) centres, wherever we are posted. For example, right now we are here in the Laitkor sub-centre. We collect around 510, samples. We keep it in the carrier, or maybe in the cold chain pack, and then we deliver it just after the camp ends like we are just 15 to 20 minutes away from the NAAT centre. So we deliver it at the nearest NAAT centre."

He said that Made in India Sputum carrier has a battery back up of approximately 8 hours.

He also stated that the entire process takes approximately a duration two hours from the collection of sputum till it reaches to NAAT centre and gives results.

"We have five machines and 10 cold chain carrier bags with ice packs," he said. (ANI)

