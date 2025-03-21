Puri, March 21: The State Council for Technical Education & Vocational Training (SCTEVT), Odisha, has announced the results for the 1st, 3rd, 5th, and 6th semester diploma winter exams. Students can check their results on the official website: sctevtodisha.nic.in.

The results for pharmacy courses along with winter 2023 diploma courses have also been released.

How to Check SCTEVT Diploma Semester Result 2025?

Visit the official website: sctevtodisha.nic.in.

Scroll down to the ‘Notice Board’ section.

Select your course and click on it.

Enter your roll number and click on “View Result.”

The result PDF will open. Verify your result.

Download the PDF for future reference.

Students should carefully check all details on their results and report any discrepancies to the university authorities. For updates on re-evaluation or supplementary exams, candidates are advised to regularly visit the SCTEVT website.

About SCTEVT Odisha

Headquartered in Bhubaneswar, the State Council for Technical Education & Vocational Training (SCTE & VT) is responsible for overseeing Diploma and ITI education in Odisha. It is affiliated with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi, and recognised by the Government of Odisha.

The council plays a vital role in ensuring quality technical education and vocational training in the state.

