Kohima, Jun 23 (PTI) The Kohima Police on Tuesday shot dead an extortionist when he tried to snatch a firearm from a policeman in the state capital, a senior officer said.

Superintendent of Police, Kohima, Kevithutho Sophie told reporters that acting on a tip-off about suspected anti- social elements extorting money from shop-keepers in the name of NSCN-K (Khongo), a police team spotted two extortionists near Y Junction below Old MLA Hostel here.

Also Read | Liquor Sale in Rajasthan: State Govt Issues Guidelines Amid Resumption of Alcohol Sale in Hotels And Restaurants, Asks Bar Owners to Ensure Social Distancing.

The police team asked them to surrender and managed to pin down one of the miscreants who tried to pull out his firearm for confrontation, the SP said, adding that another miscreant tried to snatch the loaded firearm of a policeman and during the scuffle, he was shot dead.

The deceased was identified as Khehuto I Assumi (35) of Zunheboto district.

Also Read | Mumbai reports 846 New COVID-19 Cases And 42 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 23, 2020.

The SP said Assumi had served in 164 Battalion of the Territorial Army but was discharged on medical grounds in November 2019.

Sophie said police seized one .32 pistol, one magazine and one live ammunition along with extorted money from the two extortionists.

They were forcibly collecting money from shops in Tin Patti area till Old MLA Hostel junction, the SP said.

The other accused identified as Aito Aomi (25) has been taken into custody, he said, adding that police recovered fake seals of police and Army officers from Aomis house. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)