Ranchi, Nov 4 (PTI) A day after Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren skipped ED summons to face questioning in connection with a case of alleged illegal mining, senior BJP leader Babulal Marandi on Friday asked him to face the probe instead of playing the tribal card.

Marandi, a former Jharkhand chief minister, also rejected the allegation that the BJP was behind the ED summons to the chief minister.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned Soren, also the executive president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), to visit the central agency's office here for questioning on the case at 11 am on November 3 in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state for recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

However, he did not go there and went to Chhattisgarh in the evening to attend a “pre-scheduled” tribal programme.

"If Prime Minister Narendra Modi can face SIT questioning while being the Gujarat chief minister, why can't Hemant Soren face ED questioning? Instead of playing the tribal card and threatening to stage demonstrations, Soren should obey the law of the land and face ED questioning,” Marandi said.

Soren had on Thursday attacked the BJP, claiming that the saffron party was not able to digest the people's mandate given to a party dominated by tribals and locals. “They (BJP) possess a feudal mentality and cannot see tribals, Dalits and oppressed growing,” he said.

Marandi, the BJP legislative party leader, said the people of Jharkhand have given him the mandate to run the government and not to loot the natural resources of the state.

Marandi said he has been raising the issue of illegal mining for the last two years and even wrote letters to Soren and the Bihar government as, he alleged, stone chips and other such materials are being smuggled to the neighbouring state.

He asserted that the BJP would not tolerate such loot anymore and would launch an intensive agitation to uproot the "corrupt JMM government" from the state.

"In a democracy, it is the duty of the opposition to alert the government on its wrongdoings but despite our raising the issues, no attention was paid and instead complainants are being victimised," the BJP leader said.

Asked about the allegations of the JMM that BJP was instrumental behind ED and other central agencies' action, Marandi termed it “ridiculous” and demanded to know whose government was at the Centre when JMM and RJD chiefs were sent to jails.

JMM president Shibu Soren and RJD boss Lalu Prasad were jailed when the Congress was at the Centre.

Marandi alleged that the coalition government is governed by middlemen and brokers.

Meanwhile, independent MLA Saryu Roy said, "It would be better if Hemant Soren faces questions of the ED by visiting its office or calling them. In the fodder scam, the CBI joint director with his team had interrogated the then CM Lalu Prasad at his place. They interrogate big personalities when there is solid evidence against them."

Roy, a former minister in the state's BJP government, said that the ED has so far filed two charge sheets in court - one pertains to suspended IAS officer Puja Singhal and the other to Pankaj Mishra, an aide of Hemant Soren.

