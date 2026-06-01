India News | FAIMA Seeks Urgent MEA Intervention for Repatriation of Mortal Remains of 2 Indian Medical Students from Kazakhstan

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) Doctors Association has formally written to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), requesting urgent intervention and assistance in the repatriation of the mortal remains of two young Indian medical students who tragically lost their lives in Kazakhstan.

The deceased students, Brijraj Meena and Nikhil Kuri, were pursuing their 2nd Year MBBS studies at Karaganda Medical University, Kazakhstan. Both students belonged to Rajasthan, India, and had travelled abroad with aspirations of becoming doctors and serving society through the noble profession of medicine, according to a release.

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Clover Monday Lottery Result of June 1, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

According to information received, the unfortunate incident occurred on Saturday, when both students reportedly drowned while swimming in Kazakhstan. The sudden and tragic loss of two promising young lives has sent shockwaves across the Indian medical student community, their university peers, and their families back home. The incident has left their loved ones devastated and has deeply saddened fellow students studying abroad.

In a letter addressed to the Ministry of External Affairs, Dr Mohammad Momin Khan, representing the FAIMA Doctors Association, has requested the Government to extend all possible support to the bereaved families during this difficult period. He has specifically appealed to the Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan and the concerned authorities to expedite all necessary documentation, legal formalities, and logistical arrangements required for the swift repatriation of the mortal remains to India, the release noted.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Woman Climbs 120-Foot Mobile Tower With 5-Year-Old Child In Gonda, Demands to Live With Her Lover (Watch Video).

Dr Khan emphasised that the grieving families are passing through an unimaginable tragedy and deserve every possible assistance from the authorities. He urged the Ministry and the Embassy to ensure that the bodies are brought back to their native place at the earliest so that the families can perform the last rites according to their customs, traditions, and religious beliefs with dignity and respect.

FAIMA Doctors Association further stated that Indian students pursuing medical education abroad often face challenges during emergencies, and in such situations, timely support from diplomatic missions becomes crucial. The association expressed confidence that the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan will take all necessary steps to assist the families and facilitate the process without delay.

The entire medical fraternity stands united in mourning the untimely demise of Brijraj Meena and Nikhil Kuri. Their dedication, dreams, and aspirations to serve humanity through medicine will always be remembered by their friends, teachers, and colleagues, the release said.

FAIMA Doctors Association conveyed its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prays for strength and courage for them during this period of immense grief. The association also prays for the eternal peace of the departed souls and stands in complete solidarity with the families, friends, and fellow students affected by this heartbreaking tragedy. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)